WASHINGTON Nov 10 Foreigners may be attacked
again in Bangladesh, the U.S. State Department said in a travel
warning on Tuesday that urged Americans to be cautious and
vigilant in that country.
A Japanese citizen was shot dead in Bangladesh on Oct. 3 and
an Italian aid worker was killed in the same manner in the
capital Dhaka on Sept. 28 in attacks claimed by the Islamic
State militant group.
"There is reliable information to suggest that terrorist
attacks could occur against foreigners in Bangladesh, including
against large gatherings of foreigners," the State Department
said in a travel alert that cited the two killings as well as
the Oct. 24 bombing of a Shi'ite religious procession.
"During 2015 there has been a series of threats and
terrorist attacks targeting writers, publishers, and others in
the media, including the murder of a U.S. citizen blogger," it
added. "The U.S. government assesses that the terrorist threat
remains real and credible, and further attacks are possible."
Attacks on foreigners are relatively rare in Bangladesh,
despite a rising tide of Islamist violence over the past year
that has seen four online critics of religious militancy hacked
to death, among them a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin.
