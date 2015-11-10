WASHINGTON Nov 10 Foreigners may be attacked again in Bangladesh, the U.S. State Department said in a travel warning on Tuesday that urged Americans to be cautious and vigilant in that country.

A Japanese citizen was shot dead in Bangladesh on Oct. 3 and an Italian aid worker was killed in the same manner in the capital Dhaka on Sept. 28 in attacks claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

"There is reliable information to suggest that terrorist attacks could occur against foreigners in Bangladesh, including against large gatherings of foreigners," the State Department said in a travel alert that cited the two killings as well as the Oct. 24 bombing of a Shi'ite religious procession.

"During 2015 there has been a series of threats and terrorist attacks targeting writers, publishers, and others in the media, including the murder of a U.S. citizen blogger," it added. "The U.S. government assesses that the terrorist threat remains real and credible, and further attacks are possible."

Attacks on foreigners are relatively rare in Bangladesh, despite a rising tide of Islamist violence over the past year that has seen four online critics of religious militancy hacked to death, among them a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish)