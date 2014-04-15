DHAKA, April 15 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply again this week at a weekly auction on Tuesday, dragged down by poor grade leaf near the end of the season, brokers said.

The country's tax authority last week trebled regulatory duties to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying after a drop in local prices due to ample supplies.

Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 69.23 taka ($0.89) per kg at the auction, sharply down from 97.16 taka at the previous week's sale, when price dropped around 20 percent, an official from National Brokers Limited said.

More than 926,000 kg was offered at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, and almost 55 percent remained unsold. At the previous auction, nearly 1.8 million kg was offered, of which 46 percent went unsold.

Buyers showed little interest in buying end-of-season poor quality tea and that pulled down both prices and sales volume, the official said.

The auction season, typically to end-March, has been extended through April.

Bangladeshi buyers have imported tea in bulk from neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic market and reducing demand at the auction, industry sources said.

Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather.

That still fell short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. Bangladesh has moved from becoming a net exporter to a net importer of tea as consumption has risen.

Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 70-85 Small Brokens 70-85 Plain Brokens 35-50 FANNINGS Best Fannings 120-140 Good Fannings 100-115 Medium Fannings 70-80 Plain Fannings 35-50 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 50-120 Dust 50-178 Churamoni Dust 50-290

(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by David Evans)