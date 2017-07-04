At least nine people killed in Bangladesh factory blast

DHAKA, July 4 (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed and dozens suffered burn injuries when a boiler exploded at a garment factory in Bangladesh, fire officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka, they said.

Bangaldesh's garment-making industry, the biggest in the world after China, employs four million people and generates 80 percent of the country's export earnings.

The sector came under scrutiny after the collapse of a factory complex in 2013 that killed more than 1,100 people, and a fire at a garment factory in 2012 that killed 112 workers. (Reporting by Ruma Paul: Editing by Neil Fullick)