DHAKA Aug 7 Attackers armed with machetes
killed a blogger in Bangladesh on Friday, the fourth killing of
an online critic of religious extremism in the Muslim-majority
country in less than six months.
Niloy Chatterjee, 40, a blogger who advocated secularism,
was killed in his flat in the capital, Dhaka, said police
official Mustafizur Rahman.
"We are speechless. He was demanding justice for killing of
other bloggers," said Imran Sarker, head of a network of
activists and bloggers.
"Who will be next for demanding justice for Niloy?"
Chatterjee, who used the pen-name Niloy Neel, was a critic
of religious extremism that led to bombings in mosques and the
killing of numerous civilians, Sarker said.
Chatterjee was also one of hundreds of bloggers driving a
movement demanding the death penalty for Islamist leaders
accused of atrocities in Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened an inquiry into war
crimes in 2010.
A tribunal has since convicted several senior leaders of an
Islamist party, who in 1971 opposed the breakaway of Bangladesh,
then known as East Pakistan, from Pakistan, of various crimes.
They denied wrongdoing.
Militants have targeted secularist writers in Bangladesh in
recent years, while the government has tried to crack down on
hardline Islamist groups seeking to make the South Asian nation
of 160 million a sharia-based state.
In February, machete-wielding assailants hacked to death a
U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin and critic of religious
militancy, Avijit Roy, and seriously injured his wife and fellow
blogger, Rafida Bonya Ahmed.
They were attacked in Dhaka after leaving a book fair.
On March 30, Washiqur Rahman, another secular blogger who
aired his outrage over Roy's death on social media, was killed
in a similar fashion.
Another secular blogger, Ananta Bijoy Das, was attacked by
machete-wielding attackers and killed in the northeastern
district of Sylhet on May 12.
