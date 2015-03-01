(Adds government's decision to engage FBI, more background)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, March 1 Bangladeshis gathered on Sunday
to pay tribute to an American blogger and critic of religious
extremism who was hacked to death in Dhaka, in the latest of a
series of attacks on writers in the predominantly Muslim nation.
Avijit Roy, an engineer of Bangladeshi origin, was killed by
machete-wielding assailants on Thursday while returning from a
book fair.
His wife and fellow blogger Rafida Ahmed suffered head
injuries and lost a finger. She remains in hospital in a serious
condition.
The attack came amid a crackdown on hardline Islamist
groups, which have increased activities in recent years to turn
the secular South Asian nation of 160 million people into a
Sharia-based country.
Mourners gathered with flowers on Sunday to pay their
respects to Avijit, who was in his native city on a visit from
the United States.
Students, professors and writers were among those laying
flowers on Avijit's coffin, placed in the grounds of Dhaka
University.
"Free thinking in Bangladesh is becoming a great danger, all
the free thinkers are at great risk," writer Shahriar Kabir
said.
"We want to know why the government failed to ensure the
safety of him, despite knowing that he had been facing threats
from the Islamist radicals."
No arrests have been made. A demonstration was also held at
the spot where Avijit was killed. Protesters chanted slogans
demanding the "immediate arrest and quick trial of the
perpetrators".
Avijit's family said Islamist radicals had been threatening
him because he kept a blog, "Mukto-mona," or "Freemind," which
highlighted humanist and rationalist ideas and condemned
religious extremism.
"Islamist radicals are behind the murder. The
fundamentalists were threatening to kill him," Avijit's father
Ajoy Roy said at the gathering.
U.S. READY TO HELP
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki called it "a
shocking act of violence" that was "horrific in its brutality
and cowardice".
The United States was ready to assist the investigation,
Psaki told a regular news briefing on Friday.
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said
he shared with a group of Dhaka-based diplomats on Sunday "the
Government's decision to positively respond to the US' offer to
engage the FBI in unearthing the motive and real culprits behind
the murder."
Avijit's killing follows a string of similar attacks in
recent years. In 2013, religious militants targeted several
secular bloggers who had demanded capital punishment for
Islamist leaders convicted of war crimes during Bangladesh's war
for independence.
Blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider was killed that year near his
home in Dhaka after he led one such protest.
In 2004, Humayun Azad, a secular writer and professor at
Dhaka University, was also attacked by militants while returning
home from a Dhaka book fair. He later died in Germany while
undergoing treatment.
Media group Reporters Without Borders rated Bangladesh 146th
among 180 countries in a ranking of press freedom last year.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Rosalind Russell and Clelia
Oziel)