(Adds evidence handed over to FBI)
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, March 11 The wife of an American blogger
and critic of religious extremism who was hacked to death in
Dhaka last month said police nearby failed to act when the
couple were attacked on a university campus in the Bangladesh
capital.
Avijit Roy, an engineer of Bangladeshi origin, was killed by
machete-wielding assailants when returning from a book fair. His
wife, Rafida Bonya Ahmed, suffered head injuries and lost a
finger.
"While Avijit and I were being ruthlessly attacked, the
local police stood close by and did not act," Rafida told
Reuters by email. "Now, we demand that the Bangladeshi
government do everything in its power to bring the murderers to
justice."
Mohammad Masudur Rhaman, a deputy police commissioner of
Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said authorities were investigating
Rafida's allegations.
The U.S. FBI is also helping with the investigation, with
four officers in the country. DNA evidence was handed over to
the FBI on Wednesday, after a Dhaka court ruling.
Avijit's killing follows a string of attacks on secular
bloggers in the Muslim-majority nation. Media group Reporters
Without Borders rated Bangladesh 146th among 180 countries in a
ranking of press freedom last year.
Rafida urged the government to "stop a legal culture of
impunity, where writers can be killed without the killers being
brought to trial".
Bangladesh's anti-terrorism unit said last week it had
arrested Farabi Shafiur Rahman in connection with the attack.
Rahman had previously been jailed for his ties to the Hizbut
Tahrir Islamist group.
Rafida has been flown back to the United States for
treatment.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing
by Alison Williams)