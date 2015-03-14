(Refiles to add dropped words in 7th paragraph on suspect in
custody)
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, March 14 A government adviser on Saturday
asked the chief of Bangladesh police to identify the officers
who failed to act when a U.S. blogger was attacked and killed
last month in Dhaka.
"Identify the black sheep among the force and bring them
under law and justice to uphold your image," said H.T. Imam,
political adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Imam directed the remarks to AKM Shahidul Hoque, the
inspector general of Bangladesh police, while addressing a
meeting on "Image of Bangladesh Police" held at Dhaka
University.
It was at the university that Avijit Roy, an engineer of
Bangladeshi origin, was killed by machete-wielding assailants as
he and his wife were returning from a book fair last month. His
wife, Rafida Bonya Ahmed, suffered head injuries and lost a
finger. She later returned to the United States for treatment.
"While Avijit and I were being ruthlessly attacked, the
local police stood close by and did not act," Rafida told
Reuters on Tuesday. "Now, we demand that the Bangladeshi
government do everything in its power to bring the murderers to
justice."
Hoque, the chief of police, told the meeting that the
allegations were under investigation. He also said the
university campus will now be covered by closed circuit
television.
On Saturday a court allowed one suspect in the killing,
Farabi Shafiur Rahman, to be remanded in custody for another
five days. He had already been held for 10 days, during which he
denied killing Avijit but said that he was glad the blogger was
attacked.
Rahman had previously been jailed for his ties to the
extremist Hizbut Tahrir Islamist group.
Avijit's killing follows a string of attacks on secular
bloggers in recent years in the Muslim-majority nation. Media
group Reporters Without Borders rated Bangladesh 146th among 180
countries in a ranking of press freedom last year.
Rafida urged the government to "stop a legal culture of
impunity, where writers can be killed without the killers being
brought to trial".
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Larry King)