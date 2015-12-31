DHAKA Dec 31 A fast-track court in Bangladesh
sentenced two former students to death on Thursday for the 2013
murder of an online critic of religious militancy, lawyers said.
Rajib Haider, an architect and blogger, was hacked to death
near his house in the capital, Dhaka, in February 2013, having
led a popular movement demanding the death penalty for Islamist
leaders accused of atrocities in Bangladesh's 1971 war of
independence.
This year, four more bloggers and a publisher have also been
killed in Bangladesh amidst a rise in Islamist violence in which
liberal activists, members of minority Muslim sects and other
religious groups have also been targeted.
The court sentenced two former university students charged
with Haider's murder to death, said state prosecutor Mahbubur
Rahman, one of whose whereabouts were not known.
Six other people were sentenced to jail terms, he said,
including Jasim Uddin Rahmani, who police say is the head of the
banned militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team, who was sentenced
to five years in prison.
The al Qaeda-inspired Ansarullah Bangla Team has not claimed
responsibility for Haider's death, but the group has said it was
behind subsequent attacks on the four bloggers and a publisher
this year.
Defence prosecutor Faruk Ahmed, who represented the eight
men sentenced on Thursday, said his clients would appeal to the
Supreme Court.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Krista Mahr, Robert Birsel)