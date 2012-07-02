DHAKA, July 2 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
will be unable to extend $615 million of credit for a Bangladesh
bridge project after co-financier World Bank halted its funding
because of alleged corruption, a person knowledgeable about the
situation said on Monday.
The World Bank on Friday cancelled a $1.2 billion credit for
the 6.2-kilometer (4-mile) bridge over the Padma River, which
would be the country's longest water crossing and would link the
underdeveloped south to Dhaka and the ports of Chittagong and
Mongla.
The Manila-based ADB hasn't said it is cancelling its
credit, though the person with knowledge of the case said legal
arrangements for the co-financing mean the ADB cannot continue
its funding after the World Bank's withdrawal.
In a statement, the ADB said on Monday it "understands and
respects the reasons that have led the World Bank to its
decision. ADB and the World Bank follow similar policies, rules
and procedures on governance and fiduciary oversight."
"However, given the importance of the project to the country
and the region, ADB also deeply regrets that both parties were
unable to reach a workable agreement to move the operation
forward." it added.
The World Bank said its decision followed an
"unsatisfactory" government response to the allegations, adding
that the Washington-based lender "cannot, should not, and will
not turn a blind eye to evidence of corruption."
On Saturday, Bangladesh Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul
Muhith blasted the World Bank's decision as "unacceptable" and
said the country would find other means to complete the project.
Muhith also said the World Bank had breached protocol.
"Considering the words used and the message expressed in the
statement, I have doubts whether the World Bank can issue such a
statement to one of its member countries," the minister said.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul and Anis Ahmed; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)