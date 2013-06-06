* Minister pledges halt to deadly factory incidents, but no
new money
* Official had suggested money would be provided to relocate
buildings
* Industry had sought $40 million to improve safety
standards
* Western brands split over how to improve conditions in
garment factories
By Ruma Paul and Frank Jack Daniel
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's finance minister
promised on Thursday to improve working conditions in the
garment industry after a deadly factory collapse, but he spurned
calls for new public money to construct safer buildings.
Abul Maal Abdul Muhith's 2013/14 budget aims to bolster
faltering economic growth to 7.2 percent after political unrest
and strikes for better pay and conditions in the clothing
industry hit output this year.
The government will raise public spending by 16 percent to
2.22 trillion taka ($28 billion), he said.
A senior finance ministry official suggested this week that
some of those funds would go towards addressing a critical
shortage of building inspectors and buying land to relocate
dangerous garment factories to a planned industrial park.
The industry said it had requested $40 million in the budget
to improve safety standards.
But Muhith announced no new spending for factory safety,
drawing strong criticism from an employers' representative.
"I am disappointed," said Mohammad Fazlul Hoque, the
president of Bangladesh Employers' Federation. "Norway and
Britain committed to assist the sector, but our government has
no feelings."
Britain announced 18 million pounds for worker safety and
training in Bangladesh on Wednesday, two days after Norway said
it would donate $2.5 million.
The collapse in April of the Rana Plaza complex killed 1,129
people, making it one of the world's worst industrial accidents.
It put the government, industrialists and the global brands
that use the factories under pressure to reform an industry that
employs four million and generates 80 percent of Bangladesh's
export earnings.
A fire in another factory last year killed 112.
"In order to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future,
we pledge to take all possible measures for improvement of
working conditions and safety standards in factories in
conjunction with all stakeholders," Muhith told parliament.
LOWER IMPORT DUTIES
The minister did pledge a 20 percent cut in import duties on
woven fabrics, a significant boost to the garment sector.
The combination of opposition-led political protests and
worker strikes have hurt the garment industry, the main driver
of the economy. GDP growth was about 6 percent in the current
financial year which ends on June 30, the lowest since 2009/10.
Clashes between anti-government and Islamist activists and
police have also claimed dozens of lives this year.
Bangladesh is to elect a new government by next January and
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina needs to keep the economy growing
to offset the rising anger at poor working conditions in the
garment sector.
On Wednesday, police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets
to disperse former Rana Plaza workers who were protesting to
demand compensation, local media reported.
The April 24 collapse of the building, constructed on swampy
ground outside Dhaka with several illegal floors, has galvanised
brands to look more closely at their suppliers.
Very low labour costs and, critics say, shortcuts on safety,
makes the country of 160 million the cheapest place to make
large quantities of clothing.
Companies are split over how to improve conditions. Big
European names signed an accord that would make them legally
responsible for safety. U.S. firms like Wal-Mart Stores Inc
have broken ties with non-compliant factories.
Inspections of about 150 buildings housing garment factories
since the disaster found many with serious faults, such as
cracks and floors built without permits, said Mujibur Rahman,
who leads a team of 30 civil engineers at the Bangladesh
University of Engineering & Technology.
"There are buildings that have approval for six floors, but
then they built one or two more, this is an overload problem,"
Rahman said. "We are recommending that they should immediately
relocate their industries."
Plans to move factories crammed along Dhaka's teeming
streets to an industrial park to the south have foundered as
suitable land is scarce in low-lying and flood-prone Bangladesh.
Other initiatives include plans to raise the monthly minimum
of $38, and to make it easier to form trade unions.