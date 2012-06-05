* Bangladesh aims for 7.2 pct GDP growth in 2012/13
* Growth estimated at 6.3 percent this year
* Aims to contain inflation at 7.5 pct
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh is aiming to boost
economic growth to 7.2 percent economic growth in the year to
June 2013, up from an estimated 6.32 percent in the current
year, despite challenges such as soaring fuel prices and record
inflation, Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said on
Tuesday.
"It (6.32 percent) is a primary estimation, but I am fully
confident that at the end of the day when we get all facts and
figures (in hand) the growth will be at least 6.7 percent,"
Muhith told Reuters in an interview.
Bangladesh had set a target of 7.0 percent economic growth
for the current fiscal year.
Muhith will present next year's budget in parliament on June
7, amid widespread criticism over its financial management and
lacklustre investment flows.
"The budget for 2012/13 fiscal year will aim at boosting
growth, curbing inflation and creating more jobs," the minister
said.
The main driver of growth in the next fiscal year beginning
on July 1 will be expected higher income from exports,
especially of ready-made garments, and increased remittances
from migrant workers, said Muhith.
"We (also) expect higher growth in the next fiscal year
because of a strong farming sector, more earning by expatriates
and also vibrant non-farm economic activities in rural areas."
The rice crop for the year to this June rose to a record of
about 35 million tonnes from the previous year's 34.25 million
tonnes thanks to government efforts to improve productivity.
Inflation remained elevated in the double digits through
most of 2011/12, but the government has pledged to bring it
lower in during the new budget year.
The minister indicated that the size of the new budget
might be 1.9 trillion taka, against 1.6 trillion taka for
2011/12, with bigger allocations for infrastructure, health,
education, power and the rural economy.
"The overall inflation rate in the coming fiscal year is
expected to 7.5 percent, against 7.0 percent targeted for
2011/12, that was later revised up to 7.5 percent," said Muhith.
In 2011/12, inflation peaked at 11.97 percent in September,
largely driven by large imports of fuel oil at high prices,
officials said.
Muhith said annual development spending during the next year
would be 543 billion taka including 215 billion taka from
foreign loan. This is 83 billion taka more than the present one.
He expressed his dissatisfaction over the poor level of
disbursement of foreign assistance, both in the form of loans
and aid.
"The share of foreign aid to the economy in the current
(2011/12) fiscal year was around 0.6 percent, which should be,
at least, 3.0 percent of GDP," Muhith observed.
"We are not capable enough to utilize external aid," the
minister lamented.
He also said the subsidy bill on petroleum products, power
and state-owned enterprises would decline to a marked extent in
the next budget.
Muhith said the government might waive duty on import of
capital machinery for 100 percent export-oriented industries to
encourage investment.
($1=81.92 taka)
(Editing by Anis Ahmed & Kim Coghill)