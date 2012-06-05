* Bangladesh aims for 7.2 pct GDP growth in 2012/13

* Growth estimated at 6.3 percent this year

* Aims to contain inflation at 7.5 pct

By Serajul Quadir

DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh is aiming to boost economic growth to 7.2 percent economic growth in the year to June 2013, up from an estimated 6.32 percent in the current year, despite challenges such as soaring fuel prices and record inflation, Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said on Tuesday. "It (6.32 percent) is a primary estimation, but I am fully confident that at the end of the day when we get all facts and figures (in hand) the growth will be at least 6.7 percent," Muhith told Reuters in an interview.

Bangladesh had set a target of 7.0 percent economic growth for the current fiscal year.

Muhith will present next year's budget in parliament on June 7, amid widespread criticism over its financial management and lacklustre investment flows.

"The budget for 2012/13 fiscal year will aim at boosting growth, curbing inflation and creating more jobs," the minister said.

The main driver of growth in the next fiscal year beginning on July 1 will be expected higher income from exports, especially of ready-made garments, and increased remittances from migrant workers, said Muhith.

"We (also) expect higher growth in the next fiscal year because of a strong farming sector, more earning by expatriates and also vibrant non-farm economic activities in rural areas."

The rice crop for the year to this June rose to a record of about 35 million tonnes from the previous year's 34.25 million tonnes thanks to government efforts to improve productivity.

Inflation remained elevated in the double digits through most of 2011/12, but the government has pledged to bring it lower in during the new budget year.

The minister indicated that the size of the new budget might be 1.9 trillion taka, against 1.6 trillion taka for 2011/12, with bigger allocations for infrastructure, health, education, power and the rural economy.

"The overall inflation rate in the coming fiscal year is expected to 7.5 percent, against 7.0 percent targeted for 2011/12, that was later revised up to 7.5 percent," said Muhith.

In 2011/12, inflation peaked at 11.97 percent in September, largely driven by large imports of fuel oil at high prices, officials said.

Muhith said annual development spending during the next year would be 543 billion taka including 215 billion taka from foreign loan. This is 83 billion taka more than the present one.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over the poor level of disbursement of foreign assistance, both in the form of loans and aid.

"The share of foreign aid to the economy in the current (2011/12) fiscal year was around 0.6 percent, which should be, at least, 3.0 percent of GDP," Muhith observed.

"We are not capable enough to utilize external aid," the minister lamented.

He also said the subsidy bill on petroleum products, power and state-owned enterprises would decline to a marked extent in the next budget.

Muhith said the government might waive duty on import of capital machinery for 100 percent export-oriented industries to encourage investment. ($1=81.92 taka) (Editing by Anis Ahmed & Kim Coghill)