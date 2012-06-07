(Adds subsidy)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, June 7 Bangladesh will increase spending
by nearly 19 percent in its budget for the coming year, the
finance minister said on Thursday, as it aims to ramp up
economic growth to 7.2 percent.
The government also aims to cap its deficit at 5 percent of
gross domestic product in the fiscal year 2012/13 starting in
July, down from a revised 5.1 pct of GDP in 2011/12, Abul Maal
Abdul Muhith told parliament while presenting the budget.
He said government spending would rise by nearly 19 percent
to 1.9 trillion taka ($24 billion) in the next fiscal year.
To help offset the spending increase, Dhaka is targeting a
22 percent rise in tax revenue to 1.4 trillion taka, largely due
to improvements in tax collection and crackdowns on evasion.
The Bureau of Statistics has revised the country's economic
growth target for the outgoing fiscal year to 6.3 percent,
backtracking on the government's earlier projection of 7
percent.
Exports, mainly garments, will remain a key growth driver
for the economy, along with remittances from expatriate
Bangladeshis.
The 7.2 percent growth target for 2012/13, if attained,
would be the highest for the impoverished South Asian country
since 1973-74, when the economy grew 9.6 percent.
"It is assumed that in 2013, the world economy will recover
from the economic recession that re-emerged, especially in
Europe, in 2012. As a result, world economic growth will gather
pace raising the demand for Bangladeshi exports," Muhith said.
Analysts said that the penultimate budget for Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina's government would be challenging under the shadow
of a prolonged global downturn, slowing investment, high
inflation and a ballooning subsidy bill.
The budget will ramp up social spending by providing
subsidised grain to more of the country's poor and creating more
jobs, promising some relief to those hit hardest by high
inflation, but sparking worries about its huge cost.
FUEL SUBSIDIES
The government expects inflation to ease to 7.5 percent in
the next fiscal year, given that the declining trend in food
prices in international markets and satisfactory domestic farm
output.
However, latest data showed that average annualised
inflation stood at 10.8 percent in May, down from 10.9 percent
the previous month but still above the government's 7.5 percent
target for the 2011/12 fiscal year ending this month.
The budget will increase spending on infrastructure and
power and energy projects to remove a major impediment to growth
and attract investment.
The government will allocate 345 billion taka ($1.8 billion)
in subsidies for fuel, power, food and fertiliser in the coming
fiscal year.
The finance minister hinted at cutting subsidies on oil and
electricity, which would be an unpopular move in a country where
more than a third of the population live on less than $2 a day.
"The budget has been proposed on the assumption that the
prices of fuel will be automatically adjusted in harmony with
international prices along with a planned adjustment of power
tariffs," he said.
The government has already raised oil and electricity
tariffs several times in the current fiscal year.
