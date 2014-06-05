By Ruma Paul and Nandita Bose
| DHAKA, June 5
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's finance minister on
Thursday announced minor sops to improve safety in the country's
$22 billion garment industry, after a factory collapse killed
over 1,100 people last year, but did not allocate new funds to
relocate dangerous buildings.
Garments are a vital sector for the South Asian nation,
whose low wages and duty-free access to Western markets have
helped make it the world's largest apparel exporter after China.
Abul Maal Abdul Muhith's 2014/15 budget removed import
duties on raw materials needed to manufacture pre-fabricated
buildings and abolished taxes on safety equipment such as
fire-resistant doors and emergency lights.
The garment industry had been looking for government support
to buy land and relocate factories in unsafe buildings to a
planned industrial park in a bid to restore confidence of
western buyers in an industry that generates 80 percent of
export earnings.
The collapse of the Rana Plaza factory complex killed more
than 1,130 people in April last year, sparking a global outcry
for improved safety standards in the world's second-largest
exporter of ready-made garments, which employs four million
people.
Companies are split over how to improve conditions. Big
European names signed an accord that would make them legally
responsible for safety. U.S. firms like Wal-Mart Stores Inc
have broken ties with non-compliant factories.
Late last year, the government raised the minimum wage for
garment workers by 77 percent to 5,300 taka ($68) and amended
its labour law to boost worker rights, including the freedom to
form trade unions.
This is the first budget for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's
government since her party came to power for a second
consecutive time by winning a violence-plagued election
boycotted by the country's main opposition party.
The budget aimed to boost sagging growth to 7.3 percent,
from 6.1 percent this year, after severe political unrest
followed by days of strikes crippled the economy during the
run-up to the elections.
The government will raise spending by 15.9 percent to 2.5
trillion taka ($32 billion) in the coming financial year
starting July, Muhith said.
Slowing private investment has become a major concern for
the Hasina government as business owners hold back on new plans.
Global buyers have also slowly started pulling out orders
from around 30 percent of the garment factories in the country
that are housed in unsafe, shared buildings and employ 1.5
million workers, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and
Exporters Association (BGMEA) said.
"It is disappointing there is no provision for a soft loan
scheme to relocate factories given the current investment
climate," Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of the BGMEA, said.
Bangladesh government officials recently got involved in a
controversy over their decision to not shut down six garment
factories deemed unsafe by experts hired by western clothing
brands.
The April 24 collapse of Rana Plaza, a factory built on
swampy ground outside Dhaka with several illegal floors, ranks
amongst the world's worst industrial accidents and has
galvanized brands to look more closely at their suppliers.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)