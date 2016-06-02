DHAKA, June 2 Bangladesh on Thursday unveiled a 3.41 trillion taka ($43 billion) budget for fiscal 2016/17, stepping up spending on its poor infrastructure that has held back growth and deterred investment.

Spending on development needs, such as transport and power, would rise about 31 percent from the current fiscal year to 1.23 trillion taka ($16 billion), Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith told parliament, while overall spending would increase 15 percent in the year from July 1.

Bangladesh now spends only two to three percent of GDP on such investment.

Poor infrastructure is often cited as one of the major hindrances to growth in the South Asian country of 160 million people.

The budget aims to boost growth to 7.2 percent, versus 7 percent this year, which picked up from 6.5 percent the previous year when political unrest crippled the economy.

The government expects inflation to ease to 5.8 percent in 2016/17 from 6.2 percent targeted for this fiscal year, said the 83-year-old minister as he presented his eighth consecutive budget. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)