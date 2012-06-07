DHAKA, June 7 Bangladesh will produce 5,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from nuclear energy by 2030, Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith told parliament while presenting the budget for the fiscal year to June 2013.

Listing a number of plans to augment electricity production in this energy-starved country, he said that to meet the growing demand for power, Bangladesh will import 250 MW electricity from India by 2013.

"In addition, (the) import of electricity from Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan is also under consideration," Muhith said.

He said steps had been taken to construct coal-based power plants with a capacity to produce 2,938 MW electricity, under joint-venture investments, by 2016.

The demand for electricity in the country now stands at 7,518 MW while it produces 6,066 MW, leaving 1,452 MW shortages a day.

Bangladesh will allocate 5.0 percent of its total expenditure for power and energy, the minister said. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed and David Holmes)