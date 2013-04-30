April 30 The Retail Council of Canada said on
Tuesday it will develop a new set of trade guidelines in
response to last week's deadly collapse of a Bangladesh garment
factory complex that manufactured apparel for western retailers
including Loblaw Cos Ltd.
The statement follows a private emergency meeting of
retailers on Monday, including Loblaw, Sears Canada Inc
and Wal-Mart Canada, to discuss how they would deal with
the tragedy, which has killed at least 390 people.
Rescue officials in Bangladesh said on Tuesday that they had
given up hope of finding more survivors at the complex, known as
Rana Plaza.
The incident is the latest to raise questions about worker
safety and low wages in the poor South Asian country, which
relies on garments for 80 percent of its exports.
Representatives of some 45 companies, including Gap Inc
, H&M, J.C. Penney, Nike Inc, Wal-Mart
and Primark, met officials from the Bangladesh Garment
Manufacturers and Exporters Association on Monday to discuss
safety.
The Retail Council of Canada, which represents the operators
of more than 43,000 stores in Canada, said it will work with
international organizations, the Bangladeshi government and
others to find ways to address safety in the Bangladesh garment
industry.
Loblaw, which is Canada's biggest grocer, has said only a
small percentage of its popular Joe Fresh clothing line was
manufactured at Rana Plaza. The line, launched in 2006,
represents a key part of Loblaw's growth strategy.
"We will be providing compensation for the families of the
victims who worked for our supplier," said Loblaw spokeswoman
Julija Hunter in an email on Monday that did not specify any
amounts.
The eight-story plaza in Bangladesh had been built on swampy
ground without the correct permits, officials
said.