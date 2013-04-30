April 30 The Retail Council of Canada said on
Tuesday it will develop a new set of trade guidelines in
response to last week's deadly collapse of a Bangladesh garment
factory complex that manufactured apparel for western retailers
including Loblaw Cos Ltd.
The move follows a private emergency meeting of retailers on
Monday including Loblaw, Sears Canada Inc and Wal-Mart
Canada to discuss how it would deal with the tragedy,
which has killed at least 390 people.
The industry association, which represents the operators of
more than 43,000 stores in Canada, said it will work with
international organizations, Bangladeshi government and others
to find ways to address safety in the Bangladesh garment
industry.