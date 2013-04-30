May 1 The European Union voiced strong concern
over labour conditions in Bangladesh after a building collapse
there killed hundreds of factory workers, and said it was
considering action to encourage improvements, including the use
of its trade preference system.
The European Union is Bangladesh's largest trade partner and
clothes made inside the building - an illegally built structure
that toppled last week, killing at least 390 people - were
produced for retailers in Europe and Canada.
"The EU is presently considering appropriate action,
including through the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) -
through which Bangladesh currently receives duty-free and
quota-free access to the EU market under the 'Everything But
Arms' scheme - in order to incentivise responsible management of
supply chains involving developing countries," said the
statement, issued on Tuesday by EU foreign affairs
representative Catherine Ashton and trade commissioner Karel de
Gucht.