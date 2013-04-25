BRIEF-Azz announces new powder coating facility in Texas
* Azz Inc announces new powder coating facility in Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, April 25 The number of people killed by the collapse of a building in Bangladesh's capital rose to 147 overnight and the death toll could climb further because many people are still trapped inside, Dhaka's district police chief told Reuters on Thursday.
"The death toll could go up as many are still trapped under the rubble," Habibur Rahman said, a day after the collapse of the eight-storey building on the outskirts of Dhaka that housed several garment factories.
Officials said on Wednesday more than 1,000 people had been injured in the accident.
* Azz Inc announces new powder coating facility in Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 31 Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said the infotainment system of its revamped Camry sedan to be sold in the United States will run on a Linux-based, open-source technology platform as it tries to keep up with tech firms in developing software for cars.