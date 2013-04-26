* Seventy-two people rescued on Friday
* Hundreds unaccounted for; death toll hits 304
* Official says building did not have correct permits
* Police say building owner on the run
* Factories made garments for brands in Europe, North
America
By Ruma Paul and Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, April 26 Bangladesh textile workers
vented their anger on Friday, burning cars and clashing with
police, as the death toll passed 300 following the collapse of a
building housing factories that made low-cost garments for
Western brands.
Miraculously rescuers were still pulling people alive from
the rubble - 72 since daybreak following 41 found in the same
room overnight - two days after the eight-storey building
collapsed on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka.
But there were fears that hundreds of people were still
trapped in the wreckage of the building, which officials said
had been built illegally without the correct building permits.
"Some people are still alive under the rubble and we are
hoping to rescue them," said deputy fire services director
Mizanur Rahman.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she had
ordered the arrest of the owners of the building and of the five
factories that occupied it.
Army spokesman Shahinur Islam said the death toll had
reached 304 and H. T. Imam, an adviser to the prime minister,
said it could exceed 350.
Anger over the working conditions of Bangladesh's 3.6
million garment workers, the overwhelming majority of them
women, has grown steadily since the disaster, with thousands
taking to the streets to protest on Friday.
About 2,350 people have been rescued, at least half of them
injured, from the remains of the building in the commercial
suburb of Savar, about 30 km (20 miles) from Dhaka.
An industry official has said 3,122 people, most of them
female garment workers, had been in the Rana Plaza building
despite warnings that it was structurally unsafe.
WRONG PERMIT, ILLEGAL FLOORS
Emdadul Islam, chief engineer of state run Capital
Development Authority (CDA), said that the owner of the building
had not received the proper building consent, obtaining a permit
for a five-storey building from the local municipality, which
did not have the authority to grant it.
"Only CDA can give such approval," he said. "We are trying
to get the original design from the municipality, but since the
concerned official is in hiding we cannot get it readily."
Furthermore, another three storeys had been added illegally,
he said. "Savar is not an industrial zone, and for that no
factory can be housed in Rana Plaza," Islam told Reuters.
Bangladesh is the second-largest exporter of garments in the
world but many factories remained closed for a second day on
Friday, with garment workers protesting against poor conditions
and demanding the owners of the building and the factories it
housed face harsh punishment.
Police and witnesses said protesters set fire to a number of
vehicles and damaged other garment factories.
Dhaka District police chief Habibur Rahman identified the
owner of the Rana Plaza building as Mohammed Sohel Rana, a
leader of the ruling Awami League's youth front.
Imam, the prime minister's adviser, said Rana had "vanished
into thin air".
"People are asking for his head, which is quite natural.
This time we are not going to spare anybody," Imam said.
STRING OF FATAL INCIDENTS
Wednesday's collapse was the third major industrial incident
in five months in Bangladesh. In November, a fire at the Tazreen
Fashion factory on the outskirts of Dhaka killed 112 people.
"This incident is devastating for us as we haven't recovered
from the shock of Tazreen fire yet," said Finance Minister Abul
Maal Abdul Muhith, who visited the site on Friday.
Such incidents have raised serious questions about worker
safety and low wages in Bangladesh and could taint the poor
South Asian country's reputation as a producer of low-cost
products and services.
North American and European chains, including British
retailer Primark and Canada's Loblaw, said they were supplied by
factories in the Rana Plaza building.
Mohammad Atiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment
Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said the
proprietors of the five factories inside the building had
ignored the association's warning not to open on Wednesday after
cracks had been seen in the building the day before.
"We asked not to open the factories and told them we will
send our engineer, and until you get the green signal don't open
the factories," Islam told Reuters.
"But, unfortunately, they violated our instructions," he
said. A bank in the building did close on Wednesday after the
warning.
PRAYERS, MOURNING
Savar residents and rescuers dropped bottled water and food
on Thursday night to people who called out from between floors.
Nearby, relatives identified their dead among dozens of corpses
wrapped in cloth on the veranda of a school.
Special prayers were offered for the dead, injured and
missing at mosques, temples and pagodas across Bangladesh on
Friday.
Ten labour groups called for a strike on Sunday by workers
at garment factories across the country.
Sixty percent of Bangladesh's garment exports go to Europe.
The United States takes 23 percent and Canada takes 5 percent.
Primark and Loblaw, as well as PWT, a Danish company whose
Texman brand clothes were also made in factories at Rana Plaza,
operate under codes of conduct aimed at ensuring products are
made in good working conditions.
The largest factory, New Wave Style, which listed many
European and North American retailers as its customers, occupied
the sixth and seventh floors, documents seen by Reuters showed.