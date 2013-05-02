* Mayor suspended for approving permit for building
* Death toll reaches 430
* Worldwide outcry against working conditions
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, May 2 The mayor of the Bangladesh
municipality where a factory building collapsed killing more
than 400 people was suspended from office on Thursday, a
government minister said, as rescuers pressed on with the task
of recovering bodies from the wreckage.
The scale of the April 24 disaster has prompted a worldwide
outcry at poor safety and pay in many factories making clothes
for Western brands, with Pope Francis on Wednesday likening the
conditions of workers who died to "slave labour".
The salvage operation remained slow despite the heavy
machinery now being used to clear the rubble of Rana Plaza, in
Dhaka's commercial suburb of Savar, with a handful more bodies
found on Thursday taking the death toll to 430.
"We are working here round the clock," army spokesman
Shahinul Islam said. "Rescue operations are taking time as
everything is being done with utmost caution."
Junior minister for local government Jagangir Kabir Nanak
told reporters that Savar's mayor, Mohammad Refat Ullah, had
been suspended for approving the construction of Rana Plaza.
A senior official from the state-run Capital Development
Authority (CDA) said last week that the Savar municipality did
not have the authority to grant the permit it had issued for a
five-storey building at the site, and that three more storeys
had been illegally added to the building.
"We won't spare anyone... actions will be taken against all
who are responsible for the tragedy," Nanak said.
The building's owner, Mohammed Sohel Rana, and his father,
Abdul Khalek, are among eight people arrested so far, and police
are seeking a fifth factory boss, Spanish citizen David Mayor.
There were about 3,000 people inside the complex, which was
built on swampy land, when it collapsed. About 2,500 people have
been rescued, many injured, but many remain unaccounted for.
About 40 unidentified victims were buried on Wednesday. One
woman at the cemetery collapsed into tears when she recognised
the body of her sister by her dress.
EU WARNING
The European Union has said it is considering trade action
against Bangladesh, which has preferential access to EU markets
for its garments, to pressure Dhaka to improve safety standards.
Duty-free access offered by Western countries and low wages
have helped turn Bangladesh's garment exports into a $19 billion
a year industry, with 60 percent of clothes going to Europe.
Any action by the EU on Bangladesh's duty-free and
quota-free access would require the agreement of all member
states and could take more than a year to implement.
Garment factories, which together produce about 80 percent
of Bangladesh's exports, re-opened on Thursday as workers
returned to their machines following days of sometimes violent
protests over the disaster.
With local anger growing over the country's worst industrial
accident, a delegation from the International Labour
Organisation met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on
Wednesday to offer support and press for action to prevent any
more such incidents.
The EU had already urged Bangladesh to adhere to ILO
standards in January after two factory fires, including one last
November in which 112 people died.
A European Union official said the latest EU statement,
issued late on Tuesday, was "a shot across the bows". "We want
to turn up the diplomatic heat on them and get them to sit down
and discuss this with us."
About 3.6 million people work in Bangladesh's garment
industry, making it the world's second-largest apparel exporter
behind China. The industry employs mostly women, some of whom
earn as little as $38 a month.
Pope Francis added to pressure for change in his toughest
remarks on workers' rights since his election on March 13.
"Living on 38 euros ($50) a month -- that was the pay of
these people who died. That is called slave labour," Francis
said in a private impromptu sermon at his personal morning Mass
in his residence, Vatican Radio reported.
Clothes made in five factories at Rana Plaza were produced
for retailers in Europe and Canada.
