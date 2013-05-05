(Updates toll, adds detail)
By Serajul Quadir and Ruma Paul
DHAKA May 5 The wife of a Bangladeshi garment
worker who was killed when a building collapsed filed a murder
complaint against the building's owner on Sunday as the death
toll from the country's worst industrial disaster climbed to
622.
Murder complaints were also filed against the owner of one
of the garment factories inside the building and a municipal
engineer in the suburb of the capital, Dhaka, where the factory
was located.
The owner of the Rana Plaza building, Mohammed Sohel Rana,
was arrested after a four-day hunt as he appeared to be trying
to flee across the border to India.
He is one of nine people being held in connection with the
April 24 disaster, which the government has blamed on the
building's faulty, illegal construction.
Rana and the others in police custody could face the death
penalty if found guilty of murder or mass manslaughter.
None of the accused has commented publicly on the accusation
that they were to blame.
Hundreds of relatives gathered at the site of the disaster
on Sunday, some holding up photographs of family members. A
teenage girl broke down in tears when she recognised the body of
her mother by her dress, after she was brought from the ruins.
In all, 53 bodies were recovered on Sunday and rescue
workers said they could see more trapped in the rubble. The
smell of decomposing bodies hung in the air.
Authorities have found it increasingly difficult to identify
bodies and are using ID cards found on them or even their mobile
phones to do so.
Rana appeared in court on Monday last week dressed in a
helmet and bullet-proof jacket, in front of a crowd of
protesters demanding he be hanged. He is a local leader of the
ruling Awami League's youth front.
The woman who lodged the murder case against Rana said her
husband had been forced to go to work in his factory in the
building despite huge cracks appearing in the walls a day before
it collapsed, a lawyer said.
"If they are found guilty of these killings they will get
the highest punishment - capital punishment," said Abdul Huq, a
lawyer working at the court where the cases were lodged.
The government has blamed the owners and builders of the
eight-storey complex for using shoddy building materials,
including substandard rods, bricks and cement, and not obtaining
the necessary clearances.
The poor construction meant the building was unable to
support the generators running inside, the Export Promotion
Bureau, a wing of the Commerce Ministry, said in a report.
The bureau has recommended paying compensation to the
victims' families and inspecting the safety of other factories,
a senior official with knowledge of the report told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
The disaster, believed to have been triggered when the
generators were started up during a blackout, put the spotlight
on Western retailers who use the impoverished South Asian nation
as a source of cheap goods.
About 4 million people work in Bangladesh's garment
industry, making it the world's second-largest apparel exporter
after China. Some earn as little as $38 a month, conditions Pope
Francis has compared to "slave labour".
Mohammad Atiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment
Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told Reuters the Pope
did not know the full picture and his group would send a letter
to the Vatican describing conditions in Bangladeshi factories.
