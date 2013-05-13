DHAKA May 13 Bangladeshi salvage workers neared
on Monday the end of their search for victims of the collapse of
a factory building, scouring the basement of the complex that
crumbled in on itself killing 1,127 people.
That toll from the world's worst industrial accident since
the Bhopal disaster in India in 1984 could be the final one as
no more bodies were found on Monday, a spokesman at the army
control room coordinating the salvage operation said.
"The rescuers have reached the basement where the chances of
finding more dead bodies are very low," said the spokesman,
Captain Tazul Islam.
The site would be handed over to the district administration
on Tuesday, upon completion of the salvage work, said army
spokesman Shahinul Islam.
A series of deadly incidents at factories, including a fire
in November that killed 112 people, has focused global attention
on safety standards in Bangladesh's booming garment industry.
Eight people were killed in a fire at a factory last week,
which an industry association said may have been started
deliberately.
About 2,500 people were rescued from the Rana Plaza, in
Savar, a commercial suburb of the capital, Dhaka, after the
April 24 collapse. Many of those saved suffered serious
injuries.
The disaster, believed to have been triggered when
generators were started up during a blackout, has raised
questions about the use by Western retailers of the
impoverished South Asian nation as a source of cheap goods.
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the
disaster, including the building's owner and bosses of the
factories it housed.
The government has accused the owners and builders of the
eight-storey complex of using shoddy building materials,
including substandard rods, bricks and cement, and not obtaining
the necessary clearances.
Bangladesh's garment industry accounts for 80 percent of the
country's exports.
