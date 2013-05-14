* H&M, Inditex sign Bangladesh reform accord
STOCKHOLM/CHICAGO, May 14 Major U.S. retailers,
including Gap Inc, declined to endorse an accord on
Bangladesh building and fire safety backed by Europe's two
biggest fashion chains, a trans-Atlantic divide that may dilute
garment industry reform efforts.
Three weeks after the collapse of a building housing garment
factories, which killed more than 1,100 people, Western brands
that rely on Bangladesh to produce clothing cheaply disagreed
over how best to ensure worker safety.
A series of deadly incidents at factories, including a fire
in November that killed 112 people, have focused global
attention on safety standards in Bangladesh's booming garment
industry, the world's biggest exporter of clothing after China.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's biggest retailer,
called on Bangladesh to shut one factory and examine another
after its own inspections found safety problems.
Sweden's H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB and Spain's
Inditex SA, the world's two largest apparel brands,
topped a list of predominantly European companies signing an
agreement led by the International Labour Organization, trade
unions and other lobby groups.
Major brands and retailers set a May 15 deadline to join the
agreement after talks in Germany last month. As of late Monday
U.S. time, the only well-known U.S. company to announce it had
signed on was PVH, which owns brands including Calvin Klein.
Gap said it was ready to join "today" but first wanted a
change in the way disputes are resolved in the courts.
"With this single change, this global, historic agreement
can move forward with a group of all retailers, not just those
based in Europe," Eva Sage-Gavin, an executive in Gap's global
human resources and corporate affairs department, said in a
statement.
Europe accounts for about 60 percent of Bangladesh's
clothing exports, so even without participation from the big
U.S. retailers, the agreement may bring some change in a country
that has seen at least three deadly garment factory disasters in
the span of six months.
Mohammad Atiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment
Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the deal was a bit
of good news in the "worst time for us".
"We believe this decision will motivate other big buyers
across the West and the USA to join their hands with us," he
told Reuters in an interview.
Li & Fung Ltd, which supplies dozens of major
retailers, including Walmart, said it was "continuing to look
at" the European pact, but declined to give details. Bangladesh
is second only to China in Li & Fung's global supply chain.
"We don't think the answer is to move away from Bangladesh,"
Bruce Rockowitz, Li & Fung's group president and chief
executive, told reporters after a shareholder meeting in Hong
Kong on Tuesday.
"The answer is actually to invest more and try to make
safety better and work with the government on doing a better job
on monitoring buildings."
WALMART FLAGS SAFETY CONCERNS
Walmart did not say whether it planned to sign the accord.
But on Monday it released an unusually blunt and detailed public
statement, asking the government to halt production at Stitch
Tone Apparels in Chittagong, Bangladesh, and to inspect Nassa
Group's Liz Apparels Ltd factory complex in Dhaka.
The garment companies could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Walmart said it found "structural concerns" at a factory
adjacent to Stitch Tone, Dresswell Ltd, which was not part of
the retailer's own supply chain. It said the Dresswell factory
"appeared unstable and could cause a hazard" for workers at
Stitch Tone, which was making clothes for Walmart.
Walmart said it removed its business from Stitch Tone and
advised the owner not to continue production.
The inspections also found visible cracks in the wall at Liz
Apparels. Walmart said it notified factory owners, the garment
association and the government about the safety concern at Liz
Apparels and Stitch Tone.
"The government of Bangladesh did the responsible thing last
week by closing factories believed to be dangerous," Rajan
Kamalanathan, vice president of ethical sourcing for Walmart,
said in a statement. "We call on them to show the same
leadership in the Stitch Tone Apparels and Liz Apparels cases,
and take any actions necessary to ensure safe conditions."
Retailers routinely inspect suppliers, but several companies
said after the Rana Plaza collapsed in April that they were not
able to check for structural soundness.
Walmart said it hired Bureau Veritas to inspect for
structural, fire and electrical safety, including checking
building designs and permits as part of an expanded inspection
process it launched last month.
Rana Plaza was extended to add three more floors, in
violation of city building codes, according to the chief
engineer of Dhaka's development authority. The day before the
building collapsed, cracks were seen in the walls.
