By Susan Taylor
| TORONTO, April 29
TORONTO, April 29 Canada's Loblaw Companies Ltd
on Monday became the second Western fashion retailer to
promise compensation for the families of victims of the
Bangladesh garment factory collapse that killed nearly 400
people last week.
Loblaw, which had some of its Joe Fresh clothing line
manufactured at Rana Plaza, followed British retailer Primark in
offering to compensate victims of the South Asian country's
worst industrial accident.
"We will be providing compensation for the families of the
victims who worked for our supplier," said spokeswoman Julija
Hunter in an email.
"We are working to ensure that we will deliver support in
the best and most meaningful way possible, and with the goal of
ensuring that victims and their families receive benefits now
and in the future."
Eight people including four factory bosses have been
arrested over the collapse of the factory last Wednesday.
The building's owner, a local leader of the ruling party's
youth front, appeared in court on Monday and police are looking
for another factory boss, David Mayor, who they said was a
Spanish citizen.
Some 2,500 people have been rescued but emergency workers
say there is now little hope of finding anyone else alive in the
rubble of the eight-storey plaza, which officials said had been
built on swampy ground without the correct permits.
Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter
after China. The collapsed complex housed a number of factories
that made clothing for Western brands.
Hundreds of the mostly female workers who are thought to
have been inside the building when it caved in remain
unaccounted for. A fire overnight further hampered the last
desperate efforts to find survivors.
"We are giving the highest priority to saving people, but
there is little hope of finding anyone alive," army spokesman
Shahinul Islam told reporters at the site.
Loblaw has said it regularly conducts audits to ensure its
garments are manufactured responsibly, but focuses on labor
practices and not building construction.
Loblaw said it would issue updates as it developed details
of its compensation plan.
"Our priorities are helping the victims and their families,
and driving change to help prevent similar incidents in the
future," Hunter wrote.
Primark, owned by FTSE 100 company Associated British Foods
, said on Monday that it was working with a local NGO to
help victims of the disaster.
It pledged to provide long-term aid for children who lost
parents, financial aid for the injured and payments to families
of the victims.
In November, a fire at the Tazreen Fashion factory in a
suburb of Shaka killed 112 people. Such incidents have raised
questions about worker safety and low wages in the poor South
Asian nation, which relies on garments for 80 percent of its
exports.