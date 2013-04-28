China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in May
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
DHAKA, April 28 The owner of a Bangladesh factory building that collapsed killing more than 370 people was arrested on Sunday attempting to flee to India, police said.
Mohammed Sohel Rana, a leader of the ruling Awami League's youth front, was arrested by the elite Rapid Action Battalion in the Bangladesh border town of Benapole, Dhaka District Police Chief Habibur Rahman told Reuters. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.