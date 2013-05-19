By Serajul Quadir and Rafiqur Rahman
| GAZIPUR, Bangladesh
GAZIPUR, Bangladesh May 20 A Bangladesh factory
where Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Inditex SA
inspectors spotted cracks in the wall this month is still making
Wrangler shirts for the world's largest apparel maker,
U.S.-based VF Corp.
VF confirmed on Saturday it was still using Liz Apparels to
make its clothing following an inspection ordered by the factory
owner, Nassa Group, on May 12. VF, whose other clothing brands
include North Face, Timberland and Nautica, said its philosophy
was to "stay and improve" working conditions.
"We are in daily contact with the facility and VF's
leadership is closely monitoring the status in this facility and
others in our Bangladesh supply chain," the company said in a
statement to Reuters.
VF's continued relationship with Liz Apparels stands in
stark contrast to the approach by some of the world's best-known
retailers, who immediately severed ties with the same factory.
The differing views show how Western retailers and brands
are struggling to assess safety risks at thousands of Bangladesh
garment factories after the April 24 collapse of Rana Plaza in
another Dhaka suburb, which killed 1,127 people.
Their task is made tougher by a lack of robust safety rules,
a severe shortage of trained building inspectors and equipment
needed to make proper safety assessments, and widespread
concerns about corruption.
"RED LIST"
Wal-Mart told Reuters on Friday that Liz Apparels in
Gazipur, near the capital Dhaka, had previously made clothing
for its stores but was now on its "red" list of unapproved
suppliers after a safety audit in early May found the cracks.
Wal-Mart has not published the full findings of that audit,
conducted by testing and inspection company Bureau Veritas
, which also included checks for fire hazards and a
review of building plans. It has asked the Bangladesh government
to investigate what it called "potentially dangerous conditions"
in the building.
Inditex, which owns the Zara clothing chain, said it sent
inspectors to the factory on Wednesday after seeing Wal-Mart's
report, and they too saw wall cracks, which the company plans to
report to the Bangladesh authorities.
But VF said the building was cleared for "normal operations"
after the May 12 inspection. VF, headquartered in Greensboro,
North Carolina, later said it would pay for its own inspections
which had not yet been completed.
"The cracks that developed here are not really dangerous,
not dangerous for the structure," said Mohammad Jasim Uddin, an
executive director of the Nassa Group. He said he had studied
civil engineering and was responsible for looking after
structural safety of all the factories owned by the group.
The day before Rana Plaza crumbled, the building's owner
dismissed concerns over cracks in the wall and insisted the
structure would stand for a century. The 8-storey building had
three additional floors added without proper approval. There was
no indication that the building housing Liz Apparels deviated
from its approved plans.
Reuters Television video taken inside Liz Apparels on
Wednesday showed a vertical crack running up one wall, which
appeared to have been re-plastered recently. Other cracks were
visible near the ceiling. Reuters could not independently assess
whether the cracks posed a structural risk, and it was not clear
how they compared with those seen at Rana.
NORMAL OPERATIONS
Liz Apparels, which is not currently making clothes for
Wal-Mart or Inditex, is one of 34 factories owned by Nassa
Group, a major player in Bangladesh's fragmented $20 billion
garment industry with annual sales volume of $270 million.
Inside the factory on Wednesday, rows of workers stitched
denim-coloured fabric into long-sleeved shirts, adding Wrangler
labels and price tags. Nassa has about 3,500 employees working
in the 7-storey building, which was built in 2003.
Liz Apparels was inspected on behalf of Nassa Group by
Shaheedullah and New Associates Ltd, which VF called "one of the
top three engineering companies in Bangladesh." The third-party
engineering consultant examined all the columns and beams on all
floors and found "no significant or impermissible foundation
settlement has taken place."
"We also certify that the building can continue to be used
for normal operation," Shaheedullah wrote in a letter dated May
14, a copy of which Nassa officials gave Reuters.
Sultan Mahmud, a civil engineer who works for Shaheedullah,
said he inspected the building on his own and spent two hours
taking measurements, studying soil reports and structural and
architectural drawings. He also used a hammer to knock on
columns to listen for any void and to gauge the strength.
On Wednesday, VF said based on Shaheedullah's inspection and
a review by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Export
Association, "it has been determined that normal operations can
continue at this facility."
Two days later, in response to further questions from
Reuters, VF said it was paying for additional inspections but
provided no details on who would conduct the reviews or when
they would take place.
"VF will continue to be diligent about following up on any
concerns in relation to structural integrity, fire safety and
any issues where we determine there is a concern of worker
safety," the company said, adding that it had increased the
frequency of unannounced inspections in Bangladesh.
Inditex declined to comment on the inspection done for
Nassa. Wal-Mart said its ethical sourcing team had asked to see
the entire Shaheedullah report and will review it.
$10,000 AUDITS
Jamilur Reza Choudhury, a former professor of civil
engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and
Technology, said Shaheedullah's founder was a "very reputed
engineer" but that a proper inspection required machines such as
Ferro scanners which are used to check for steel reinforcement
in concrete. Visual inspections were not enough.
"To complete a proper, thorough and dependable inspection it
requires up to two months, not two hours," he said.
Because Bangladesh is prone to earthquakes, groups such as
the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center recommend Ferro scans.
However, a review of Bangladesh's building code posted on its
website found no requirement for these scans.
Wal-Mart has asked Bureau Veritas to examine the 279
Bangladesh factories that make clothing for its stores, part of
its response to a series of garment factory disasters including
a fire that killed more than 100 people in late November.
Wal-Mart said the review conducted at Liz Apparels included
thermal circuit imaging to check for possible electrical faults,
a comparison of approved building designs against the actual
building construction, and a visual inspection.
It was not clear whether this audit included a Ferro scan.
The retailer has so far released only a few details of the
inspection, but said it intends to start publishing results from
its Bangladesh factory audits on its website starting in June.
Bangladesh has only about 200 trained building inspectors
and should have 200,000, said Emdadul Islam, the chief engineer
of the state-run City Development Authority. The country's
population is above 160 million, making it the world's eighth
largest, according to the CIA World Factbook.
"There are 1.25 million buildings in the capital city alone
and there are no statistics on how many buildings there are in
the country," Islam said.
Jay Jorgensen, Wal-Mart's chief compliance officer, said
Veritas sends in a small team of engineers to conduct fire,
electrical and structural reviews at the Bangladesh factories.
It takes between 8 and 20 days to complete each safety audit at
a cost that can exceed $10,000 per factory, he said.
"The audits that we're doing now, with this special focus on
safety, I still don't know anybody else who does that level of
detail," Jorgensen told Reuters on Thursday.
When a review turns up safety concerns, Wal-Mart notifies
the factory owner and the local authorities, and also calls
other companies that may use the same supplier.
After Rana Plaza collapsed, Nassa Group voluntarily shut
down three of its factories for safety reasons, said Khandaker
Mohammed Saiful Alam, managing director of the group.
But it left Liz Apparels operating because "the tiny and
hair-like crack lines are only on plaster and not the bricks on
the main wall," Alam said.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Sonya
Dowsett in Madrid; Writing by Emily Kaiser; Editing by David
Greising and Ian Geoghegan)