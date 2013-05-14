LONDON May 14 Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing retailer, said on Tuesday it had joined other store groups in signing an accord on fire and building safety in Bangladesh.

The accord is aimed at preventing another disaster like last month's Bangladesh factory building collapse that killed more than 1,100 people.

On Monday the world's two biggest fashion retailers, Inditex and H&M, along with several other companies backed the accord.

M&S sources from 60 factories in Bangladesh.