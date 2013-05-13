May 13 Walmart called on the Bangladesh
government on Monday to stop production at one apparel factory
and investigate the condition at another until workers' safety
could be assured.
The unusual action followed the death of more than 1,100
people in the collapse of a factory in Bangladesh.
"The government of Bangladesh did the responsible thing last
week by closing factories believed to be dangerous," Rajan
Kamalanathan, Walmart vice president of ethical sourcing, said
in a statement.
Walmart said that it had stopped production at Stitch Tone
Apparels factory because it had discovered that a neighboring
factory had structural problems.
It also said inspectors who had been contracted by Walmart
had reported a potentially dangerous condition at another one of
the factories Walmart uses, Liz Apparels factory. The inspectors
notified the government, the factory owner and other companies
that contract with the facility.
Walmart called on other companies to halt their production
in these facilities.
Kamalanathan said Walmart was calling on the Bangladesh
government "to show the same leadership in the Stitch Tone
Apparels and Liz Apparels cases, and take any actions necessary
to ensure safe conditions."