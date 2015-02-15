DHAKA Feb 15 Canada is seeking to raise exports of cereals and other agricultural products to Bangladesh, especially from the prairie province of Saskatchewan.

"We wish to increase our exports to Bangladesh," Mortoza Tarafder, a director of Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, said at a trade fair organised by Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CanCham).

He did not give a figure.

Bangladesh is Canada's third-largest pulse export market and a major market for wheat and canola. Agricultural commodities represent about 75 percent of Canadian exports to Bangladesh.

Last year, Saskatchewan, which grows a large portion of Canada's grains, exported agricultural commodities worth $412.5 million to Bangladesh, making the country a top-10 destination for agricultural exports from the province.

"The Canada-Bangladesh relationship is particularly important for the province of Saskatchewan," Benoit Pierre Laramee, High Commissioner of Canada in Bangladesh, said at the same meeting.

(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; editing by Susan Thomas)