DHAKA Feb 14 Bangladesh aims to boost trade
with Canada to $5.0 billion by 2020 from the present level of
$2.0 billion, a business leader said on Saturday.
Bangladesh has been enjoying duty-free market access to
Canada since 2003. Potential trading opportunities to explore
include expanding Canadian imports of readymade garments, jute,
ceramic tableware and kitchenware.
"We plan to raise our two-way trade to $5.0 billion at the
end of 2020..." said Masud Rahman, president of Canada
Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CanCham).
CanCham organises a two-day trade fair on Saturday to boost
bilateral trade and investment.
"The objective of this fair is to boost up the contact
between people to people of both the countries and thus increase
the business and investment," Masud told Reuters in an interview
during this fair.
"We also want to increase export diversification and also
want to involve Bangladeshi diasporas in Canada for investment
in Bangladesh," he said.
Bangladesh was the third largest pulse export market for
Canada in 2013 and a major market for wheat. Agri-food was the
leading export sector from Canada to South Asia in 2013, making
Bangladesh the second largest Canadian agri-food buyer in South
Asia.
Masud said that in view of the robust growth of the
Bangladesh economy, Canadian investment would be encouraged
from the current investment of more than $300 million.
Although Bangladesh's overall exports to Canada have grown
they are not diversified, but concentrated on a limited number
of products.
Clothing accounted for 70 percent of Bangladesh's total
exports to Canada.
"The enormous export potential in the Canadian market for
Bangladesh is largely unexplored," Masud said.
He said many apparel products had potential in the Canadian
market, followed by frozen shrimps and crabs, leather and
footwear, other fabric items and ceramic ware.
