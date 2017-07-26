FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh cbank holds rates steady as it weighs growth, inflation risk
July 26, 2017 / 11:25 AM / in a day

Bangladesh cbank holds rates steady as it weighs growth, inflation risk

1 Min Read

DHAKA, July 26 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s central bank left key interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as it tries to balance economic growth and inflation risks.

Governor Fazle Kabir said balancing growth and inflation risks against a backdrop of a subdued global inflation outlook and tightening monetary policy conditions in advanced economies, the bank decided to keep policy rates unchanged at current levels, with the repo rate at 6.75 percent and reverse repo rate at 4.75 percent.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie

