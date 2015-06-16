DHAKA Bangladesh's feuding politicians must put aside their differences and focus on lifting economic growth in the new fiscal year, the central bank chief said, as the country tries to rebuild its investment profile.

Bangladeshi politics have been mired for years by bitter rivalry between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and opposition leader Khaleda Zia. Both women are related to former national leaders, and they have alternated as prime minister for most of the past two decades.

Hasina's government is aiming for 7 percent annual growth in the fiscal year that begins in July compared with 6.5 percent estimated for the current year. Average growth has been around 6 percent over the past 12 years.

Atiur Rahman, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, told Reuters policymakers were determined to break the country out of the "6+ syndrome" to transform it into a middle income economy over the next six years.

"If peace really prevails and 92 days are not lost, definitely, we will be very near to (the) target," Rahman said.

The 92 days of political unrest this year have paralysed the economy. The garment industry, which accounts for 80 percent of Bangladesh's exports, has lost orders to factories in Cambodia and Vietnam, while the agriculture and tourism industries have also been badly affected.

A World Bank report released in April showed that the economy lost about $2.2 billion, or around 1 percent of gross domestic product, due to the unrest.

The report said the "on-again-off-again" political instability could shave as much as 1.6 percentage points off growth over the next two years.

The 61-year-old central banker said political calm would also help the local taka currency that is facing appreciation pressure on strong capital inflows. The Bangladesh Bank has been buying dollars to ease the pressure, he said.

Still, further appreciation of the currency has a potential of building up balance of payment pressures as it would make the country's exports uncompetitive and hurt remittances.

Atiur said the inflows can be mopped up to fund fresh investments. "With restoration of political normalcy, pick-up in investment activities, this (appreciation) pressure should be relieved."

