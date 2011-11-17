DHAKA Nov 17 The governor of Bangladesh's central bank, Atiur Rahman, said on Thursday that the country's biggest economic challenge is taming inflation, which in September hit a record high.

In September, annual inflation rose to 11.97 percent, from 11.29 percent in August, mainly because of soaring food prices and an increased cost of importing fuel oil.

Bangladesh has not yet reported the rate in October, though a government official has hinted it may have been higher than the September pace.

For the current fiscal year, which ends in June 2012, "the biggest challenge for Bangladesh's economy is to contain inflation that is rising gradually," Rahman told Reuters in an interview.

The governor of Bangladesh Bank said he is striving to contain inflation to below 10 percent and to keep the country's budget deficit to the target of 5 percent.

"We are tightening monetary policy while ... ensuring (that) private sector credit is available for worthy projects," Rahman said.

Between March and September, Bangladesh Bank raised its key interest rate four times. In the last case, the repo rate was increased half a percentage point to 7.25 percent.

The governor said he expects gross domestic product (GDP) to expanded between 6 percent and 7 percent this fiscal year, for which a 7 percent target was set.

RISING EXPORTS

Despite rising global pressures, Bangladesh's export earnings grew by more than 22 percent during the first quarter of current fiscal year, the governor said.

"But the global economic downturn may impact our traditional exports (through rest of the year) and we need to remain vigilant," he said.

Rahman said that more important than achieving 7 percent growth was having growth that is "shared equitably so that the poor benefit."

About one-third of Bangladesh's more than 150 million people live in poverty. Economists and analysts say the country needs annual growth of more than 8 percent to effectively tackle the problem.

The governor said the central bank had asked the government to reduce subsidies on food and fuel to try to limit the fiscal deficit.

Bangladesh last week raised fuel prices for the third time since May, a move that will trim the country's subsidy burden but put more pressure on persistently high inflation.

To meet financial needs, the country has asked for a $1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund that Rahman said he hopes the Fund will approve "without imposing conditions."

The central bank has allowed farmers to open a bank account with a deposit of as little as 10 taka ($0.13) so they can receive government subsidies and agricultural credit without delay.

This programme has gone down well with historically ignored sharecroppers and rural women trying to run small enterprises, Rahman said.

On Bangladesh's currency, the governor said the central bank was allowing the exchange rate to adjust and discouraging imports of luxury consumer items.

In the year that ended Oct. 31, the taka weakened more than 7 percent against the U.S. dollar, according to central bank data.

