DHAKA Nov 17 The governor of Bangladesh's
central bank, Atiur Rahman, said on Thursday that the country's
biggest economic challenge is taming inflation, which in
September hit a record high.
In September, annual inflation rose to 11.97 percent, from
11.29 percent in August, mainly because of soaring food prices
and an increased cost of importing fuel oil.
Bangladesh has not yet reported the rate in October, though
a government official has hinted it may have been higher than
the September pace.
For the current fiscal year, which ends in June 2012, "the
biggest challenge for Bangladesh's economy is to contain
inflation that is rising gradually," Rahman told Reuters in an
interview.
The governor of Bangladesh Bank said he is striving to
contain inflation to below 10 percent and to keep the country's
budget deficit to the target of 5 percent.
"We are tightening monetary policy while ... ensuring (that)
private sector credit is available for worthy projects," Rahman
said.
Between March and September, Bangladesh Bank raised its key
interest rate four times. In the last case, the repo rate was
increased half a percentage point to 7.25 percent.
The governor said he expects gross domestic product (GDP) to
expanded between 6 percent and 7 percent this fiscal year, for
which a 7 percent target was set.
RISING EXPORTS
Despite rising global pressures, Bangladesh's export
earnings grew by more than 22 percent during the first quarter
of current fiscal year, the governor said.
"But the global economic downturn may impact our traditional
exports (through rest of the year) and we need to remain
vigilant," he said.
Rahman said that more important than achieving 7 percent
growth was having growth that is "shared equitably so that the
poor benefit."
About one-third of Bangladesh's more than 150 million people
live in poverty. Economists and analysts say the country needs
annual growth of more than 8 percent to effectively tackle the
problem.
The governor said the central bank had asked the government
to reduce subsidies on food and fuel to try to limit the fiscal
deficit.
Bangladesh last week raised fuel prices for the third time
since May, a move that will trim the country's subsidy burden
but put more pressure on persistently high inflation.
To meet financial needs, the country has asked for a $1
billion loan from the International Monetary Fund that Rahman
said he hopes the Fund will approve "without imposing
conditions."
The central bank has allowed farmers to open a bank account
with a deposit of as little as 10 taka ($0.13) so they can
receive government subsidies and agricultural credit without
delay.
This programme has gone down well with historically ignored
sharecroppers and rural women trying to run small enterprises,
Rahman said.
On Bangladesh's currency, the governor said the central bank
was allowing the exchange rate to adjust and discouraging
imports of luxury consumer items.
In the year that ended Oct. 31, the taka weakened more than
7 percent against the U.S. dollar, according to central bank
data.
