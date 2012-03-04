DHAKA, March 4 Trading Corp of Bangladesh is seeking 2,000 tonnes of brown-coloured chickpeas in a tender as part of efforts to build reserves for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The last date for submission of bids is March 31 and the chickpeas are to be shipped in 30 days from the opening of the letter of credit, a senior corporation official said on Sunday.

The state buyer moves to speed up imports to secure stocks of essential commodities such as sugar, edible oil and peas for Ramadan when demand surges, triggering a spike in prices.

"We have stepped up efforts to build reserves for the Ramadan to avoid any artificial crisis and sudden price hikes," the official said.

Another tender for a similar volumes of chickpeas is due to open on March 13.

Bangladesh produces more than 500,000 tonnes of pulses every year and imports a further 100,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by David Holmes)