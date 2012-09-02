DHAKA, Sept 2 Bangladesh hopes to increase
tenfold its apparel exports to China in the next three years,
taking advantage of soaring production and wage costs in Asia's
biggest economy, a top business leader said on Sunday.
"We hope to raise our garments export to China by 10 times
to $1.0 billion by the year 2015," Mohammad Shafiul Islam,
President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters
Association (BGMEA), told a news conference.
Islam was speaking after meeting a delegation from the China
National Garment Association (CNGA), which said it wanted to
significantly increase clothing imports from Bangladesh.
Feng Dehu, vice President of CNGA, said the clothing
factories his delegation visited in Bangladesh, which has earned
a reputation for restive labour relations and production
disruption, were impressive and up to international standards.
Buyers of some major global brands have warned Bangladesh it
could lose its key garment business unless peace at factories is
guaranteed, labour rights granted and pay demands are met.
Bangladesh factories make clothes for companies including
Tesco, Wal-Mart, JC Penney, H&M
, Marks & Spencer, Kohl's and Carrefour
.
Islam said increases in wages and overall production costs
in China was rapidly eroding its competitiveness in the apparel
industry.
"They are now focusing on a strategic shift of production to
other destinations including Bangladesh," he said.
Commerce Minister Ghulam Muhammad Quader said Chinese
investment would be welcome in areas where Bangladesh lacked
capacity, such as suits and blazers for which there was huge
demand.
China's domestic garments market is worth more than $300
billion, Feng said.
Garments made up $19 billion out of Bangladesh's total
exports of $24 billion in the year ended in June, 2012,
according to government data.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed and David
Cowell)