DHAKA, June 14 At least 10 people were killed on Saturday in a clash at a refugee camp over firecrackers exploding during a religious event in Bangladesh, police and witnesses said.

The dispute arose after morning prayers at a camp in Mirpur, on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

Using firecrackers during Shab-e-Barat, a Muslim festival, is prohibited in Bangladesh.

"Nine people, including two children, were burnt to death after the houses were set on fire during the clashes," local police official Imtiaz Ahmed told reporters.

An angry mob also clashed with police and pelted stones, forcing the security personnel to fire bullets and teargas to disperse them, witnesses said.

Another man, who was hit by bullets, died in a hospital and several others were injured, doctors said.

An investigation into the clashes has been launched.

Thousands of Indian origin Muslims have lived in refugee camps in Bangladesh since the 1971 independence war to break away from Pakistan.

