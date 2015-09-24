CHENCHURI, Bangladesh, Sept 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- E very day without fail Munsheer Sulaiman, 69, follows the same
ritual. He dips a small cup into the stream that flows through
his village of Chenchuri, about 300 kilometres southwest of
Dhaka, and uses a light blue salinity monitor to measure the
salt level in the water.
If Sulaiman, who heads the village water operating
committee, is unable to take the measurements, he makes sure
someone does it on his behalf. The reading is essential to the
health of Chenchuri's crops, telling the community if the water
is safe to use that day.
"Depending on the salinity level we decide whether to open
the gates of the small dam that distributes water to the
village," Sulaiman said.
In 2009, deadly Cyclone Aila swept seawater into southwest
Bangladesh's fields and freshwater, leaving salinity levels so
high that farmers found themselves struggling to grow crops.
Three years later, the Bangladesh government, the
Netherlands, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) together
launched a $43 million programme to rehabilitate the waterways
in Chenchuri and nearby Narail district.
The project included rebuilding 22 kilometres (14 miles) of
riverbank, rehabilitating 257 kilometres (160 miles) of canals,
building and repairing bridges, and improving irrigation
systems.
Chenchuri's small dam was repaired to allow control of the
water flowing from the much larger Chitra River. And the village
committee was given the responsibility of opening and closing
the dam gates, based on the daily readout from a simple salinity
monitor.
Experts in Bangladesh say that, as cases like Chenchuri's
show, big climate resilience projects can save communities from
the effects of weather disasters - but only if the projects are
run hand-in-hand with local know-how and make use of cheap,
off-the-shelf technology.
BIGGER HARVESTS
Nazma Begam, whose family's paddy rice fields rely on the
water flowing through Chenchuri dam, said her crop output has
increased four-fold since the village starting using the dam and
the salinity monitor two and half years ago.
The multi-million dollar investment improved Chenchuri's dam
system, but it only works because a $50 salinity monitor allows
the villagers to make good day-to-day decisions, said regional
water engineer Masud Karim.
"Salinity can really harm the crops, so when the villagers
know the levels are high, they keep the gates shut and their
crops safe," Karim said.
Chenchuri residents use their mobile phones to communicate
with the water committee about their water needs. "When we need
water we phone the water committee and, if there is agreement,
we get water within hours," said farmer Begam.
According to Karim, before the dam's rehabilitation,
villagers had to send requests for water to government officials
about 100 kilometres away, and the opening or closing of the dam
would take 48 hours to come into effect.
Water users also use their phones "to keep in touch with
others upstream to get an idea of water levels, especially
during the monsoon or heavy storms", Sulaiman said.
A COMPUTER - AND A MESSAGE BOARD
In the village of Boyarshing, about 100 kilometres (62
miles) south of Chenchuri in Satkhira District, another merging
of technologies is helping keep residents safe from extreme
weather.
Villagers use a combination of an internet-connected
computer, a manually operated weatherboard, and mobile phones to
stay up to date on the area's increasingly erratic weather.
A computer at the village's main government office feeds
weather bulletins to officials who use it to update the
weatherboard with colour-coded warning levels that are easily
understood by villagers.
They then spread the information around their communities.
"If we had something like this when Typhoon Aila came, if we had
this kind of a warning system, it could have saved many more
lives," said villager Anzar Ali.
Afrif Mohammad Faisal, ADB's environmental specialist in
Bangladesh, said as rural communities come to recognise the
severity of changing climate patterns, inexpensive technology
has helped them become better prepared.
"It is about people understanding the threat levels, gaining
up-to-date information and using it within their communities,"
he said. "The hardest job is to initially convince them that all
of us need to change the way we react to weather."
Water engineer Karim says that villagers in Chenchuri were
at first sceptical about the usefulness of the salinity monitor.
Government officials spent several days with village communities
building awareness of the benefits of using the monitor
alongside the rehabilitated dam.
"Initially we were the ones doing the salinity monitoring.
But after the harvest went up when we moderated water flow,
depending on the salt levels, villagers figured out the
importance," he said. "Now they even have a backup monitor, in
case the one in use fails."
