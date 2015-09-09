DHAKA, Sept 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh is
going ahead with an ambitious plan to reclaim land from the sea
to help relocate people who have lost their homes to sea level
rise, erosion and extreme weather.
Climate change-linked natural disasters are common in
Bangladesh, with cyclones and storm surges displacing huge
numbers of people.
"River erosion alone claims about 20,000 acres of land in
Bangladesh every year," said Water Resources Minister Anisul
Islam Mahmud.
That leaves up to 200,000 people homeless each year,
according to a 2013 study by the Refugee and Migratory Movements
Research Unit at the University of Dhaka and the Sussex Centre
for Migration Research at the University of Sussex in Britain.
Now Bangladesh is taking back some of that land. The
government plans to use the natural movement of sediment through
the country's rivers to build new land on which to house
displaced communities.
In June, the government signed a deal with the government of
the Netherlands - another low-lying nation - to cooperate on
land reclamation efforts. Under the partnership, the Netherlands
will conduct a feasibility study, and develop and implement land
reclamation programmes in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's three major rivers - the Padma, the Brahmaputra
and the Meghna - carry large amounts of silt with their water.
According to a study by the Dhaka-based Center for
Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS), about
1 billion tonnes of silt flow through the country's river
channels every year, most of it eventually settling in the
southern coastal area of the Bay of Bengal.
According to Malik Khan, the CEGIS deputy executive
director, if sediment can be directed into low-lying areas of
the coastal Noakhali district through a system of cross dams -
walls constructed between islands - and polders - land
surrounded by embankments - new land will emerge from the sea.
"There is a potential for land reclamation through the
displacement of the sediment the rivers carry," he said.
Cross dams catch sediment as it travels downstream, holding
it back before it reaches the Bay of Bengal. As it collects
behind the dams, sediment can build up into solid landmasses
large enough to live on, experts say.
Zahirul Haque Khan, director of the Coast, Port and Estuary
Division at the Dhaka-based Institute of Water Modelling (IWM),
notes that many small islands, called chars, have already
emerged naturally in the coastal areas near Nijhum Dwip and
Monpura islands.
With the tide bringing large sediment deposits to the areas
around Urir Char in Noakhali and Sandwip in the Chittagong
district, hundreds of square kilometres of land could be
reclaimed from those areas through the construction of cross
dams, he said.
LEARNING FROM THE PAST
Bangladesh has worked for over two decades to reclaim land
from the sea. One of the first systematic efforts to study the
potential for land reclamation was the Netherlands-supported
Land Reclamation Project launched in 1977.
Since then, the Bangladesh Water Development Board has
carried out a number of projects using cross dams to accelerate
the build-up of land, several with support from the Netherlands.
As a result, the country has so far reclaimed over 1,000 square
kilometres of land from the sea south of Noakhali.
Inspired by the construction of the Bestin cross dam, a
project which was completed in 2010 and connects Char Montaz
with Char Khalifa in Noakhali District, the World Bank is now
carrying out studies on the possibility of connecting Urir Char
and Noakhali using a cross dam.
In addition the government has identified 18 other potential
cross dams to accelerate the building of land at the coast.
Together they could help reclaim about 600 square kilometres of
new land, said M. Shamsuddoha, the director engineer with the
Bangladesh Water Development Board.
The government has not yet said what the project would cost.
Government officials have declined to give an estimate, instead
saying they hope to add to the country's own funds with donor
support and by encouraging private companies to promote tourism
and set up industries on the reclaimed land.
Over the next 20 years Bangladesh hopes to reclaim a total
of 10,000 square kilometres of land, according to Water
Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud.
"As siltation is a natural process in the Meghna estuary, (a
cross dam) would be a cost-effective way to reclaim land from
the sea to help deal with migration and rehabilitate climate
victims," he said.
And if sea level continues to rise at its current rate, the
numbers of families needing new homes in Bangladesh will
escalate, experts say.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,
global sea levels could rise by as much as 98 centimeters (more
than 3 feet) by 2100. And a 2012 report by Unnayan Onneshan, a
Bangladesh think-tank, states that sea level rise in
Bangladesh's coastal region could exceed that estimate and hit
one meter by 2100.
That would affect 25,000 square kilometre of land (17.5
percent of the country's total land) and displace an estimated
31.5 million people, the report said.
"Bangladesh is experiencing adverse impacts of climate
change," said Khan of the CEGIS. "Land reclamation would being a
good solution in dealing with future climate migrant crises."
