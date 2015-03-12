DHAKA, March 12 A cement factory collapsed in
Bangladesh, killing two people, with several workers feared
trapped, a police official said on Thursday.
Two bodies were pulled from under the roof of the collapsed
factory in the port town of Mongla, 335 km (210 miles) southwest
of the capital, Dhaka, district police official Nizamul Haqu
Mollah said.
"We are not sure how many workers were there, but our
recovery efforts are continuing with the help of the fire
brigade," Nizamul, a police superintendent, told Reuters by
telephone.
The firm was a subsidiary of the Bangladesh army, he added.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)