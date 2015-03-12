(Adds more dead, 30 injured)
DHAKA, March 12 About 100 workers were feared
trapped on Thursday when a cement factory collapsed in
Bangladesh, a police official told Reuters.
Four people were confirmed dead. Rescuers also pulled about
40 survivors from the debris after the factory, run by a
subsidiary of the Bangladesh army, collapsed in the port town of
Mongla, 335 km (210 miles) southwest of the capital, Dhaka.
"There were about 150 people, including workers, inside the
factory building when it collapsed," said Belayet Hossain, the
officer in charge of the Mongla Port police station near the
factory.
Soldiers and sailors were helping firemen to search for
survivors, another official said.
"There are more bodies inside the debris. We're trying to
recover the living people first," said district administration
official Mohammad Abdus Samad.
Bangladesh has a poor record for building safety.
A complex of shops and small factories collapsed in 2013
killing more than 1,130 people, most of them garment workers.
The collapse of Rana Plaza, built on swampy ground outside
the capital, Dhaka, ranked among the world's worst industrial
accidents and sparked a global outcry for improved safety in the
world's second-largest exporter of ready-made garments.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir and Enamul Huq in Khulna; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel)