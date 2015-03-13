(Adds comment from company)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, March 13 Rescuers in Bangladesh searched
through the wreckage of a factory warehouse on Friday, a day
after it collapsed killing at least seven people, but far fewer
people were trapped than an initial estimate of 100.
Soldiers and sailors in the port town of Mongla helped
emergency services search through rubble of the cement factory
warehouse and pull out nearly 50 survivors as well as two more
bodies overnight.
Senior district official Mohammad Shah Alam Sardar later
told Reuters the search had finished.
"The rescue operation has been called off as no more bodies
were found," Sardar said by telephone from the scene.
Thirty people were injured, some critically, officials said.
The warehouse at the Mongla Cement Factory facility was
under construction in the town, 335 km (210 miles) southwest of
the capital, Dhaka, when the accident happened.
The Mongla Cement Factory is a subsidiary of the Bangladesh
army.
The cause was still being investigated but one survivor told
media the building's roof had come down first, adding that there
might have been problems in setting up scaffolding.
Bangladesh has a poor record for building safety.
A complex of shops and small factories collapsed in 2013
killing more than 1,130 people, most of them garment workers.
The collapse of Rana Plaza, built on swampy ground outside
the capital, Dhaka, ranked among the world's worst industrial
accidents and prompted a global outcry for improved safety in
the world's second-largest exporter of ready-made garments.
Syed Helal Hossain, a senior official at the Mongla Cement
Factory, said a Chinese company, China National Building
Material International Engineering Limited, had the contract to
build the warehouse and a Bangladeshi company had been
sub-contracted to finish construction.
Representatives of the two companies were not available for
comment.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, Serajul Quadir and Enamul Huq in
Khulna; Editing by Robert Birsel)