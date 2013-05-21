DHAKA May 21 A committee investigating a deadly
collapse of a building housing garment factories in Bangladesh
will recommend that nine people detained in connection with the
disaster be sentenced to life in prison, the panel's chief said
on Tuesday.
The six-member committee, due to submit its conclusions to
the government on Thursday, has singled out shoddy construction
and the improper issue of building permits as the main reasons
for the accident which killed more than 1,100 people.
"We asked the government to give the highest punishment to
all the accused as it was nothing but gross negligence of
responsibilities for which 1,130 innocent workers were killed,"
Mainuddin Khandaker, a senior interior ministry official, told
Reuters.
A life sentence handed down in Bangladeshi courts generally
means a 30-year prison term. The accident has sparked campaigns
in the West to improve safety standards at plants supplying
major fashion brands.
The owner of the Rana Plaza building, Mohammed Sohel Rana,
was arrested after a four-day hunt as he appeared to be fleeing
to neighbouring India.
Also in custody are Rana's father, owners of most of the
factories in the complex as well as engineers and officials who
approved the building permits for the eight-storey complex in
the Dhaka suburb of Savar.
"The construction materials were substandard and under
specifications," Khandaker said, referring to the ratio of sand
and cement used in construction.
Relatives of the dead have filed murder complaints against
Rana and others in detention. Rana, a leader of the ruling Awami
League's youth front, appeared in court this month before a
crowd of protesters demanding he be hanged.
Also serving on the government-appointed committee are the
Dhaka district police chief, a senior industrial police officer,
a top factory inspector and two other senior officials.
The accident was the world's deadliest industrial disaster
since the Bhopal gas leak accident in India in 1984.
There were about 3,000 people inside the complex, which was
built on a swamp, when it collapsed. Rescue work went on for
more than two weeks.
The committee will also recommend selling the land on which
Rana Plaza was built to create a fund to help victims and
relatives. It will also ask that all factories be inspected and
the findings be posted at factory gates.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Ron Popeski)