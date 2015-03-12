DHAKA, March 12 About 100 workers were feared trapped on Thursday when a cement factory collapsed in Bangladesh, a police official told Reuters.

Four people were confirmed dead. Rescuers also pulled about 40 survivors from the debris after the factory, run by a subsidiary of the Bangladesh army, collapsed in the port town of Mongla, 335 km (210 miles) southwest of the capital, Dhaka.

"There were about 150 people, including workers, inside the factory building when it collapsed," said Belayet Hossain, the officer in charge of the Mongla Port police station near the factory. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)