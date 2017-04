DHAKA, April 9 Singapore's Export Trading Commodities has secured a tender to supply 1,500 tonnes of chickpeas to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $587.80 a tonne, a state agency official said on Wednesday.

The tender closed on March 19 and the source of the chickpeas would be Tanzania, the official said.

The price is higher than the lowest offer of 557.80 a tonne in a previous tender that was won by the same trading company.

The state buyer has moved to speed up imports of essential commodities in an effort to secure supplies for the Muslim fasting month Ramadan, which starts late June and when higher demand for such items typically boosts prices. (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by David Evans)