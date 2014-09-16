TORONTO, Sept 16 A group of more than 50
Canadian organizations, including labor unions, are urging the
Canadian government to ask domestic companies to give to a trust
fund for the survivors of a disastrous garment factory collapse
in Bangladesh that killed more than 1,100 people nearly a year
and a half ago.
As of Sept. 1, a fund set up for more than 2,500 injured
workers and families of the dead has raised less than half its
$40 million target, according to The Maquila Solidarity Network,
a labor and women's rights group that helped organize the
effort.
Organizers are making the renewed push as the first
installment of the compensation will be distributed this month
and early next month.
The group also wants the government to match contributions
to the fund by Canadian companies and organizations, it said in
an open letter to Canada's ministers of international trade and
international development.
Loblaw Co Ltd, whose apparel brand 'Joe Fresh' had
clothing made in the plaza, is the only Canadian company that
has contributed to the trust fund, organizers said, noting that
a number of U.S. and European companies with no ties to the Rana
Plaza building have given to the fund.
In the past, some of the brands supplied by the factory
complex said they would not contribute as their production was
outsourced to the factory without their knowledge, or ended some
time ago, while others preferred to pursue their own
compensation plans.
Ultra-low wages and trade deals have made Bangladesh's
garments sector a $22 billion industry that accounts for
four-fifths of the country's exports.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by David Gregorio)