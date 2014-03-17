* Primark voluntarily pays $12 mln in short and long-term
compensation
* $40 million fund sought for injured, families of dead
* Few brands agree to pay into fund so far
* Campaigner pressure mounts ahead of anniversary of
collapse
* Low wages helped make Bangladesh second-biggest garment
maker
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, March 17 British clothes retailer
Primark will pay a further $10 million in compensation to
victims of the collapse of a Bangladeshi factory last year that
killed more than 1,100 people.
The disaster has galvanised most of the clothing industry's
big names to work together to improve safety standards but many
brands have shunned a fund that is trying to raise $40 million
for the over 2,000 people injured and the families of the dead.
Campaigners are demanding that 27 brands linked to factories
in the Rana Plaza complex should contribute to the fund run by
the International Labour Organisation (ILO) by the first
anniversary of the Apr. 24 collapse.
Primark has already paid $2 million in short-term financial
support and food distribution. It said it would pay out the
extra $10 million in long-term compensation - $9 million
directly to the 580 workers of its supplier in Rana Plaza or
their dependants, and another $1 million to the fund.
It said cash payments to the workers of its supplier, New
Wave Bottoms, would begin this week, with the amount to be paid
based on estimates of lost earnings for the dependants of those
killed and on the level of disability for those injured.
"With the first anniversary of Rana Plaza fast approaching,
we are determined to meet this responsibility to workers in our
supply chain. We are therefore pleased to be in a position to
now press ahead with payments," a spokesman said in a statement.
Rock-bottom wages and trade deals have made Bangladesh's
garments sector a $22 billion industry that accounts for
four-fifths of exports, with around 60 percent of garment
exports going to Europe and 23 percent to the United States.
Owned by Associated British Foods, Primark's low
prices have helped it expand to more than 250 stores in Britain
and Europe. It urged other retailers to donate to the industry
fund so it could pay out in full to all victims.
Campaigners from the Clean Clothes Campaign and trade unions
IndustriALL and UNI Global Union last week called on Primark to
pay into the ILO-run fund, saying that separate voluntary
corporate schemes were less effective.
"There is a long way to go before the $40 million needed to
make payments to all workers is found," they said in a
statement.
The claims process for the fund is due to start on March 24.
Campaigners said only a few brands have so far publicly pledged
initial donations: Canada's Loblaw, Britain's Bon Marche
and Premier Clothing, Mascot of Denmark and Spanish chains El
Corte Ingles, Mango and Zara-owner Inditex.
Some of the brands supplied from Rana Plaza have said they
will not contribute as their production was outsourced to the
factory without their knowledge, or ended some time ago, while
others say they prefer to pursue their own compensation plans.
About 3.6 million of Bangladesh's 155 million people work in
the clothing industry, making it the world's second-largest
garments exporter behind China.