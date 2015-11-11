DHAKA Nov 11 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp's (BPC) tender to sell 120,000 barrels of gas condensate received the best discount of $1.95 a barrel to Singapore naphtha quotes from Trafigura, a company official said, down from last sale.

Three firms had competed for the export tender, which opened Wednesday, for the cargo lifting over Nov. 22-24 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

A surge in output coupled with storage problem has prompted the state-owned BPC to come up with its first tender in many years, selling similar quantity of condensate to Olive at a discount of $0.38 in August. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)