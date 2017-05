DHAKA Feb 23 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has floated an international tender to export 120,000 barrels of gas condensate for March 13-15 loading from Chittagong.

The tender will close on March 1 with validity up to March 7, a BPC official said.

The tender comes at a time when condensate prices have softened on the back of weaker naphtha cracks.

A surge in output coupled with storage problem has prompted the state-owned company to float its first tender in many years, selling similar quantity of condensate to Olive at a discount of $0.38 in August.

In November, it sold a cargo of same size to Trafigura at a discount of $1.95 a barrel to Singapore naphtha quotes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)