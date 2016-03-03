DHAKA, March 3 Commodities trader Trafigura offered the best price for Bangladesh Petroleum Corp's tender to sell 120,000 barrels of condensate, a BPC executive said, the most competitive rate the state-owned company has got since floating its first such tender in many years in August.

Trafigura's offer of a discount of 15 cents a barrel to Singapore naphtha quotes was also higher than the $1.95 a barrel discount BPC got from the same trader in November for a similar-size cargo of condensate, a type of light crude.

Asia's naphtha crack NAF-SIN-CRK for front-month second-half April hit a three-week low of $57.83 a tonne on Wednesday as the supply overhang persisted following too many European cargoes having landed in Asia in the last two months.

Four trading companies competed for the export tender, which opened Tuesday, for the cargo lifting March 13-15 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong port.

Oil trader Olive offered a discount of 38 cents a barrel to Singapore naphtha quotes in August after rising surplus and storage problems prompted BPC to export a similar quantity of condensate, which are usually fed into splitters that produce mainly naphtha.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)